Seasonal weather in Windsor-Essex

A mostly clear sky is expected over Windsor-Essex for the next few days before precipitation returns Friday.

Temperatures will be around the seasonal mark and staying slightly warmer in the overnight period.

Tuesday: Clearing this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 4.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.