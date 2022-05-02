iHeartRadio

Seasonal week ahead in Windsor-Essex weather

A spring day in LaSalle, Ont., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

Environment Canada is calling for seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex this week.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16C. UV index 3 or moderate.

It will be mainly cloudy Monday night with a low of 7C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 12C. UV index 3 or moderate. Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 9C.
  • Wednesday..sunny. High 17C. Wednesday night..clear. Low 5C.
  • Thursday..sunny. High 20C.Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7C.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16. Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

The average high in Windsor is 17.4C and the average low is 6.4C.

