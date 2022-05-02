Seasonal week ahead in Windsor-Essex weather
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex this week.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16C. UV index 3 or moderate.
It will be mainly cloudy Monday night with a low of 7C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 12C. UV index 3 or moderate. Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 9C.
- Wednesday..sunny. High 17C. Wednesday night..clear. Low 5C.
- Thursday..sunny. High 20C.Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7C.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16. Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.
The average high in Windsor is 17.4C and the average low is 6.4C.
-
Driver assaulted, delivery vehicle robbed near WoodstockPolice say a delivery driver was injured and a large quantity of electronics were stolen during a robbery near Woodstock on Wednesday.
-
'It's embarrassing': Labour groups calling for a living wage for ManitobansSaskatchewan is set to raise its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 on Oct. 1. Even with a 40-cent increase from $11.95 to $12.35 on Oct. 1, Manitoba will be dead last across the country when it comes to minimum wage.
-
Sudbury heavy equipment and crane operators go on strikeConstruction workers – including crane and heavy equipment operators -- are on strike across Ontario.
-
'We’re overrun:' Martensville and Warman calling for support in healthcareDoctors and patients from Warman and Martensville, along with NDP MLAs are calling on the provincial government to address the shortage of hospitals in those communities.
-
This Nova Scotia mom is sharing her story of postpartum depression to help othersUp to one in five new mothers experience some type of perinatal mood and anxiety disorder -- conditions that impact both mom and baby. Women in every culture, age group and income level face these struggles, and many suffer in silence. But one Nova Scotia mother is sharing her own story in the hopes of changing that.
-
Sask. organizations, people recognized for sustainable development workTwo dozen awards were given by the Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) on Education for Sustainable Development on Wednesday.
-
Victoria Ale Trail and 'beer passport' return to B.C.'s capitalIf you're looking for a taste of what Greater Victoria's craft beer brewers have on tap – lace up and take a hike on the Victoria Ale Trail.
-
Local New Democrats look to hold seats amid a sea of Tory blueWith the pandemic still fresh in peoples’ minds, and inflation at levels most have never seen, are London, Ont. voters even ready to switch their brains to election mode?
-
York Region's top doctors explains current COVID-19 trendsAs the Ontario Science Table has said, recent data suggests COVID-19 cases may be declining, and York Region's top doctor says that trend is continuing locally.