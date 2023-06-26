Seatbelts, life-jackets and helmets save lives, police remind Ontarians

With summer in full swing, boaters will be on the lake, drivers and motorcyclists will be on the road and ATV vehicles will be on the trails.

With that, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents to buckle up and clip on.

“Remember them because they can save your life,” said OPP Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis.

In the last five years in Ontario, 279 people who weren’t wearing a seatbelt died in vehicle collisions. There were another 54 off-road deaths that could have been avoided if a helmet was worn.

Those deaths are added to 19 motorcyclists who died while not wearing a helmet and 114 lives could have been saved by wearing a life-jacket.

“The numbers are increasing throughout the province,” said Lewis.

“The worst part of all these is that these deaths are all preventable if you wear your seatbelt, life-jacket or helmet.”

In the northeast region so far in 2023, OPP recorded 12 fatal vehicle crashes where three people could have survived if they wore a seatbelt.

The OPP marine unit responded to one fatal incident where two people lost their lives for not wearing a life-jacket.

The North Bay Power and Sail Squadron is also stressing safety, acknowledging there are many different kinds of life-jackets available to choose from before boarding a boat.

“Eighty per cent of the people who die in boating accidents are not wearing their life-jackets,” said past commander Jill Faulker.

“It doesn’t do you good if you’re just sitting on a seat and you fall overboard.”

Faulkner said preparation is key before going out on the water. That includes having a trip plan, making sure your boat is ready for launch, bring extra fuel, don’t operate while impaired, be cold water safe and take a boating course.

“Even though if you have been boating for a long time, you never what can happen,” she said.

“Something could happen in a second and then it’s too late.”

With Canada Day long weekend approaching, police will be patrolling lakes, trails and roadways looking for impaired drivers, distracted drivers, speeding, and anyone not following safety regulations like not wearing a seatbelt, life-jacket or helmet.

“We want everyone to enjoy their summer and at the same time be safe and be safe to the people around them,” said Lewis.