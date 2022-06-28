Second annual Healing Walk happening July 1
CTV News London Video Journalist
Jaden Lee-Lincoln
Organizers of the Turtle Island Healing Walk have announced the second annual walk in Victoria Park on July 1.
The event came to fruition last summer after multiple Indigenous communities across Canada were uncovering the unmarked graves of children who died while attending residential schools.
“We may not know their names but together we lift them up. On July 1st, we walk for them,” organizers of the Turtle Island Healing Walk wrote in a Facebook post.
The event starts in Victoria Park at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:15 a.m.
Participants are being asked to wear orange to the event to honour the children lost to the residential school system.
-
Protesters push to drop charges against Wet'suwet'en land defendersActivists rallied outside David Eby's Vancouver office calling on the B.C. attorney general to drop criminal charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.
-
Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closureWindsor’s largest indoor water park is scheduled to open next week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler with sunny breaks and possible midday showersRain moved through the Edmonton area overnight and delivered about five to 10 mm across the city. In the city and surrounding areas, we'll get some sunny breaks this morning. Then, another chance of showers midday as the flow switches and starts to come from the north.
-
State-of-the-art upgrades to 10 operating rooms at Queensway Carleton HospitalThe Queensway Carleton Hospital has upgraded 10 operating rooms with state-of-the-art technology.
-
Sudbury’s Junction East cost now projected at over $98 millionCity council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
-
Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstormClouds will move in today and Ottawa could see some showers this afternoon.
-
-
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina policeA death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada selling Alberta assets to Whitecap for $1.9BImperial Oil Ltd. says it and ExxonMobil Canada have entered into an agreement to sell the Montney and Duvernay oil and gas-producing areas of central Alberta to Whitecap Resources Inc. for $1.9 billion.