More than 200 Indigenous youth from the North Shore gathered in Mississaugi First Nation to play baseball this weekend.

The second annual Indigenous Rookie League tournament capped off a summer of baseball. The league’s 16 teams with children ages seven to 15 gathered for the year end showcase.

League organizers told CTV News that this tournament is more than a showcase of skill – it is a way to promote interconnectivity between the many First Nations communities represented.

Michael Abitong is the coach of the Sagamok Anishnawbek team, he said kids around here are gathering, sharing and laughing.

“You can see what's around here,” said Abitong.

“And it’s been like that all summer."

Youths participating in the league told CTV News that it has been fun to see old and new friends and learn new stuff about baseball – they also said it is exciting to be connect to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The league and tournament is funded by the Jays Care foundation, aiming to promote change through baseball.

The goal local organizers said is to improve health and social outcomes in the eight communities participating by preventing kids from getting into drugs and alcohol and to helping them grow their cultural identity.

"It’s not all about baseball, but it is kind of like a spark that creates unity amongst our communities,” said Lisa Marie Naponse, the league’s coordinator.

“We're using baseball as form to bring our communities together to celebrate our kids and celebrate being active and outdoors."

Saturday saw MVPs (most valuable players) awarded for each of the teams – both the juniors and the seniors.

The Mississaugi team was also announced as the league champion – they will be flown to Toronto to attend a Jays’ game.

“I'm excited to go see the Blue Jays and meet Vladdy Guerrero Jr. and to meet Bo Bichette," said some of the children on the team.

Organizers said just being in a league with ties to the jays means a lot to these kids.

"They're a part of Jays Care,” said Naponse.

“They feel like they're a part of the team."

Organizers said they hope the Indigenous Rookie League continues on for many generation of young athletes to experience.