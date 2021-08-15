Second annual Shine Your Light Sunflower Tour honours memory of creator

The second annual Shine Your Light Sunflower Tour welcomed hundreds of visitors from across southern Ontario on Saturday to raise money for the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation and honour the memory of the events creator Matt Ottens.

The event was held at the Ottens farm in Mapleton Township.

“It’s a lot bigger than last year which is amazing to see such a great community such an outpouring of love for everyone,” said Steph Krul, a vendor and friend of the Ottens. “The family has experienced so much loss, it's just nice to be here and support them.”

Matt was a cancer survivor and was planning to celebrate his remission with a second annual sunflower walk and run at his property to raise money for the local hospital.

Ottens, 33, died June 13 after going into the water to help save a child.

Organizers weren’t sure if the event was still a go after Ottens died, but meetings had already started and Matt had planted the sunflowers.

“Lots of plans had already been made. So when it came right down to it, we just waited, and allowed Leona the time that she needed to make that decision, and she said we're going to do it,” said Dale Franklin a committee member for the tour

In 2020, the event raised $14,000 for the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre. This year, the money raised is being donated to the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation.

Franklin expected between 1,200-1,300 visitors at this years event.

“He said, live loud and love wide, and that's what we're doing here today," said Franklin. "We're making sure that everybody knows that you don't take any days for granted, because you don't know when they're gone."

This years event included the usual sunflower fields, wagon rides, animals and vendor's market.

“Matt was definitely a big part of the community, John and Marlene and the Ottens family and the Cooper family, (are) all big parts of the community and we're here to support them,” said Bill Kabbes, a friend of the Ottens family.

Matt was an avid fitness fanatic and Leona is a personal trainer, so new this time was the addition of two, five and 10 kilometre runs.

“This past year and a half has been really difficult on the fitness industry, but also on people who are focused on their health and fitness. So they wanted to have an opportunity for people who haven't been able to participate in runs,” said Franklin.

He adds there are plans to keep the event running for years to come.

“It’s nice to see people coming out and doing something that Matt loved to do, which is to move his body,” Krul said.