Second arrest made in targeted death of Sarnia, Ont. man

A second arrest has been made in the death of Andrew Chute, according to police.

A 43-year-old man from Sarnia was arrested on Tuesday for first degree murder. Lambton County OPP say the accused remains in custody following a court appearance on Wednesday.

Chute was shot on April 14 in what police describe as a “targeted incident.”

Another 43-year-old Sarnia man was arrested on April 29 and charged with first degree murder.