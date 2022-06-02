Second arrest made in targeted death of Sarnia, Ont. man
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A second arrest has been made in the death of Andrew Chute, according to police.
A 43-year-old man from Sarnia was arrested on Tuesday for first degree murder. Lambton County OPP say the accused remains in custody following a court appearance on Wednesday.
Chute was shot on April 14 in what police describe as a “targeted incident.”
Another 43-year-old Sarnia man was arrested on April 29 and charged with first degree murder.
