Second arrest made in 'targeted shooting' in Owen Sound, Ont.

A second arrest has been made in what’s believed to be a targeted shooting that claimed the life of one person last month in Owen Sound.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 11, 2023 the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) responded to an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased individual in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by police.

On July 12, police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man from Owen Sound with first degree murder.

On Tuesday, OPP announced that a 25-year-old male from North York had also been charged with first degree murder.

Both of the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are urging members of the public to submit any footage from July 10, 2023, at 11 p.m. to July 11, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. in the following areas in Owen Sound:

Area between Alpha Street to 1st Ave West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West

Area between 2nd Ave West to 8th Ave West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West

Area between 2nd Ave East to 4th Ave East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).