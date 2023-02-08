iHeartRadio

Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school


Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

For the second time in as many days, Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake was evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Police say the connecting Mother Teresa School was also evacuated.

On Tuesday, the school was also evacuated after a bomb threat was received.

Police did not find anything suspicious at the school, which remained closed for the day.

While it's still early in the investigation, police believe the same person made both threats. 

