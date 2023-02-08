Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
For the second time in as many days, Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake was evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday.
Police say the connecting Mother Teresa School was also evacuated.
On Tuesday, the school was also evacuated after a bomb threat was received.
Police did not find anything suspicious at the school, which remained closed for the day.
While it's still early in the investigation, police believe the same person made both threats.
-
New Brunswick health officials optimistic with Ottawa's health-care offerNew Brunswick health officials are weighing in on the federal government’s proposed plan to improve and stabilize health care across the country.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs downAn Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
-
SIU releases findings on Innisfil shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officersOntario's watchdog says the Innisfil, Ont., man who shot and killed two South Simcoe police officers in October died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
-
Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fireOne person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicleA man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board failed to follow proper procedure in hiring interim chief after Sloly resignation, audit findsThe Ottawa Police Services Board did not follow proper Police Services Act procedure when delegated authority was given only to then-chair Diane Deans to hire an interim police chief during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, an audit of the Police Services Board's response found.
-
New urban observatory in the works for Ralph Klein ParkTalks are still underway, but if the Calgary Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has it's way, Ralph Klein Park in the city’s deep southeast will be home to Alberta’s first urban public observatory.
-
18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shootingPeel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left one person seriously injured.