Porcupine Health Unit has confirmed a second COVID-19 case in the district involves the B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa.

In a news release Wednesday morning, health officials said the person was identified as a close contact of the individual connected to the first confirmed variant case in the region.

Both of the cases involving residents infected with the COVID variant are from Timmins and have now been resolved. Health officials said there is no concern for further spread.

"The first individual was identified as having an exposure to an outbreak in another region where many cases have screened positive for a variant of concern," the health unit said.

On Feb. 12, a third case involving a variant of concern was identified, but the exact strain has not yet been confirmed.

As of Wednesday morning, there are only four active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Cochrane Districts. Three of those are in the Hearst/Hornepayne area and one is in the James and Hudson Bay area.

There have been 343 COVID-19 infections in the Porcupine Health Unit area since the pandemic began, 339 of those cases have been resolved – including 25 COVID-related deaths. The majority of those cases, 216, have been confirmed since Christmas Eve along with 16 of the fatalities.

The Cochrane District is currently under Ontario's Orange-Restrict level in the COVID-19 Response Framework.

A Class Order – Section 22 was made by Dr. Lianne Catton, the area's medical officer of health, to allow for self-isolation enforcement for identified individuals.

As the vaccination rollout continues, the health unit announced Wednesday morning that COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in Timmins and Smooth Rock Falls for people born in 1941 or earlier. Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling the health unit at 1-800-461-1818.

The health unit is asking residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by: