Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta

A second case of monkeypox has been identified in Alberta, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Hinshaw said the patient is self-isolating and has been working with the province on contact tracing efforts.

“While we will not provide identifying information to protect the privacy of this adult, I can confirm that this case is not linked to the first case announced last week and at this time there is no known direct connection to other confirmed cases,” she wrote.

Hinshaw said monkeypox transmits through skin-to-skin contact, and can be spread to sexual partners.

“While monkeypox is not a STI, the majority of global cases to date have been among men who have reported intimate relations w/other men,” she wrote.

“This does not mean monkeypox is limited to one community. Anyone w/prolonged close contact w/someone who is infectious is at risk & it is important to not stigmatize any group. Advice to practice safer sex applies to everyone, such as avoiding having sex if feeling unwell.”

Anyone with symptoms such as genital sores, fever, or rash, especially in those who have had contact with a new sexual partner, is asked to self-isolate and call 811.

Hinshaw says the risk of monkeypox remains low in Alberta.