Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo region

The second known case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Waterloo region.

Public health did not say when the case was found, but according to the Ontario Public Health epidemiology dashboard, the second case was added in the Aug. 22 update.

The region's first case was reported on Aug. 5.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the second case was found in a male in his 30s with a close contact outside of the region.

“The risk to the general public remains low. Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. It is transmitted through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox and shows symptoms,” said Dr. Wang in the Wednesday evening health board meeting.

Dr. Wang said public health has been working with multiple community partners to provide services to populations at high-risk, as well as twice-weekly vaccine clinics.

“These appointments are being taken up, and we have appointments booked over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Wang.

“As seen elsewhere, when we start to see cases, we can expect to see more cases as health care workers are actively monitoring for cases and health care units do active case and contact management in order to break chains of transmission,” said Dr. Wang.

Monthly monkeypox updates will be provided “as relevant,” said Dr. Wang.

Ontario Public Health’s dashboard shows 579 confirmed cases in Ontario with seven probable cases.