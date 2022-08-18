Second case of monkeypox found in Guelph

A second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.

This is the fourth case reported by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health.

Public health said the case was found earlier this week in a man in his 40s.

WDG Public Health has been holding monkeypox vaccine clinics.

According to the latest update from Health Canada, there are 1,112 known cases of monkeypox in Canada across six provinces and one territory.

Ontario has the highest case count of monkeypox with 529 known cases.