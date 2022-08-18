iHeartRadio

Second case of monkeypox found in Guelph

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHOâ€™s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)

A second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.

This is the fourth case reported by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health.

Public health said the case was found earlier this week in a man in his 40s.

WDG Public Health has been holding monkeypox vaccine clinics.

According to the latest update from Health Canada, there are 1,112 known cases of monkeypox in Canada across six provinces and one territory.

Ontario has the highest case count of monkeypox with 529 known cases.

