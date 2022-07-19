Second case of monkeypox reported in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Another case of monkeypox has been reported in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, according to Public Health Ontario.

This is the second case of monkey pox in the region, with the first case reported on June 17 in a Guelph man in his 20’s.

The second case was listed in Ontario Public Health’s epidemiological summary for the period of May 20 to July 18, which tracks all cases of moneypox in the province.

According to Ontario Public Health, there are 230 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ontario.

Recently, Brant County reported its first case of monkeypox.