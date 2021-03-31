Second case of vandalism frustrates owner of Halifax Prep basketball training facility

A second case of vandalism has frustrated the founder of a Halifax basketball training facility.

In both cases, a rock was used to smash the window in the door at the main entrance.

The drop-in facility had to close for repairs, but as they did, the community has rallied in support.

Tuesday was a typical day at the Halifax Prep basketball training facility, the first and only basketball academy in Halifax to compete in the National Preparatory Association. Two players dropped in for a quick session with the founder, Naofall Folahan, known as Ming to friends.

"Everybody is welcome here," says Cairo Berry, one of the players.

Which makes a recent spate of vandalism even more puzzling. Rocks were used to smash the windows of the front entrance on March 17 and again on the 29th.

"The reason why it's really hurtful is because we worked so hard to try to have this building accessible for people around," said Folahan, the founder of Halifax Prep.

The facility was Ming's dream after his playing days were over at Wagner University in New York.

He moved to Halifax with his wife Stephanie and made that dream a reality.

Folahan's connection with the youth who attend the training facility goes beyond basketball. For many of the players here, he's a mentor.

"Anything I need, I can go to him with and he's going to give me the honest truth whether I like it or not," said Berry.

Keyonte Beals has a similar relationship with Ming.

"Mom was in the hospital and him and Stephanie took care of me and they drove me down to the states and we visited a few schools," said Beals. "For him to do that for someone he just met, that's huge."

Ming says he's both disappointed and discouraged by the vandalism, but the support from community since the incidents has been uplifting.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he's not surprised the community has rallied around Ming.

"It takes dumb things to make people rally around and support good causes," Savage said.

"At the end of the day, we are going to keep doing what we do with our youth and you know, if it's here it's great and if we need to find somewhere else then we will do it," Ming said.

The windows cost $400 to replace each time. Ming has filed a report with Halifax police and the incident is under investigation.