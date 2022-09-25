iHeartRadio

Second child falls from window in 3 days


A child fell Sunday from a three story residence. It was the second child falling from a window in Calgary in three days. (CTV News Calgary)

Another child has fallen from a window in Calgary for the second time in three days. 

The child, whose age and gender is not known at the time, fell three storeys from an apartment balcony near 40th Street SE Sunday. 

Recovering in hospital, the child was seriously hurt with non life-threatening injuries. 

On Friday, a young girl fell four stories from a residential building in southeast Calgary.

