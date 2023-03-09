Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen

A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.

On Feb. 9, a school-aged child in Edmonton who was allegedly being sexually abused by their father was rescued by ICE.

"I have seen images of the abuse, and I can tell you they are very troubling. It came as a tremendous relief to our entire team to know that we put an end to this horrible abuse," Sgt. Kerry Shima of ICE told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

The 36-year old man has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography;

Distributing child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of his child.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on March 21.

The man had allegedly been talking online to a Strathcona County woman who was arrested and charged earlier in February with sexual offences allegedly committed against her own toddler.

Shima said they uncovered the communication between the pair when they analysed the devices seized from the Strathcona County woman, but added there's no evidence they ever met in person.

"The images of abuse [by the father] were alleged to have been shared online," Shima said. "It is the belief of our investigators and forensic technicians that the accused was sharing this abuse, and glamourizing his actions in an online conversation with the accused female from Strathcona County."

"This woman has been charged with perpetuating the abuse against the most recent victim. She has been charged with counselling to commit multiple sexual offences in relation to the messages and images that were exchanged."

In addition to the charges against the woman stemming from the second victim, Shima said the investigation had uncovered evidence the woman had been sexually abusing her own toddler since it was an infant.

"Images have been found which support these allegations," Shima said.

On Feb. 28, she was charged with the following additional charges:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Sexual exploitation;

Two counts of making child pornography;

Possession of child pornography;

Accessing child pornography;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual assault;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual interference;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual exploitation;

Agreement or arrangement to commit sexual offence against a child; and

Distribute child pornography.

She is now facing a total of 24 charges related to child sexual abuse material.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on March 22.

Police say they fear there may be additional victims in the case, and they're combing through digital evidence as quickly as possible to find any other children at risk.

Both children are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services, including the Zebra Centre for Child Protection, Shima said.

"From what I understand, the victims are doing OK."

Shima said for him and other members of the ICE team, this is one of the worst cases they've investigated.

"This is one of the more disturbing cases for a lot of our investigators, and we have a very senior team. Members with well over 20 years of service," he said.

"I have over 22 years of service and I’ve never seen anything like this before."

Shima said ALERT is currently in the process of implementing a mental wellness program for the ICE officers who witness abuse on the job.

Anyone with information about this case or any other child exploitation situation is urged to call their local police or report their concern anonymously online.