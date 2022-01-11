Second complainant takes stand in sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor

WARNING: Coverage of this trial contains details of sexual assault allegations.

On the second day of Sylvester Ukabam’s sexual assault trial, a second complainant took the stand with three sexual assault allegations against the former doctor.

Ukabam pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault on the trial’s opening day Monday, including all three presented by the complainant testifying Tuesday. She alleges the incidents happened between 2012 and 2014.

The identities of the complainants and any identifying information are protected by a publication ban application by the Crown.

Ukabam was a gastroenterologist, a medical specialization that encompasses digestive diseases, per WebMD.

The second complainant told court she was introduced to Ukabam around 10 years ago while seeking treatment and diagnosis for a condition within his specialization, leading to a need for physical examinations by the then-specialist.

The first occurred during a rectal examination at Ukabam’s downtown Regina clinic. The complainant said she was not offered a chaperone nor told she could have one. She said any need for examination of the vagina was not discussed.

The complainant continued to say Ukabam slid his hand down her backside before feeling pressure at the opening of her vagina. She said Ukabam then continued with the rest of the examination.

“What just happened, I can’t believe that just happened,” she said, speaking about her feelings in the immediate moments after the alleged incident.

In the second incident, another rectal exam, the complainant said she did not believe Ukabam was wearing gloves at the time.

“It felt like skin to skin contact,” she said.

She then accused Ukabam of putting a finger in her vagina. She said when she flinched, she alleges he told her to relax and be still.

The complainant told court there were no gloves in the garbage can after Ukabam left the room for her to redress.

The third allegation described by the complainant begins with an argument between her and a nurse at a treatment she was receiving for another medical condition under a gastroenterologist’s purview.

She alleges she received a call later that day from the endoscopy unit at the Regina General Hospital that Ukabam wanted to see her, something she described as unusual.

After asking about the earlier encounter with the nurse, the complainant said Ukabam asked how she was doing for the condition before very firmly wanting to take a look.

“I should’ve just left,” she said, emotion overcoming her words.

She then alleges Ukabam asked her to lower her pants and bend over before he moved his hand down her buttox. It left her crying and panicking, not knowing what to do, she said through tears.

The judge then called for a ten minute break.

Upon return, she was further questioned about her previous rectal exams and said no other doctor touched her vagina at any point.

She said she tried to forget the incidents and move on but said it has deeply affected her ability to trust, how she lost time at work and the effects to her marriage.

She came forward with the allegations to police after seeing an article saying Ukabam had been accused of sexual assault.

The defence’s cross examination primarily surrounded an effort to establish a more firm timeline of when the incidents took place using the complainant’s medical records, which were entered into evidence.

The complainant was not able to say with certainty the exact dates and times of when the incidents took place.

Also called into question was the complainant’s description of the room where the third incident is alleged to have taken place and the effects of the treatment she had received beforehand, one where driving afterward is not recommended.

The trial is expected to continue for weeks with several more complainants expected to take the stand.

Ukabam gave up his medical license in 2018.