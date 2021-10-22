Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ottawa French Catholic school this fall

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a French Catholic school in Ottawa's east end for the second time this fall.

Meantime, a French public school in Ottawa's west end is closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Montfort on Friday, with three student cases reported. The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est reports four student cases at Montfort.

A COVID-19 outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Montfort from Sept. 19 to Oct. 1 included 12 student cases and one staff case.

In Ottawa's west end, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says that École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux is closed due to COVID-19 cases. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school on Oct. 14, and there are 15 student cases at the school.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at nine Ottawa elementary schools, including Montfort and Charlotte Lemieux schools. The other COVID-19 outbreaks are at:

Chapman Mills elementary school (six student cases)

Fielding Drive Public School (three student cases)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Four student cases)

École élémentaire publique Mamawi - Ottawa Ouest (Two student cases, one staff case)

St. Monica Elementary School (Five student cases)

Berrigan Elementary School (Five student cases, one staff case)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Three student cases)

Forty-nine schools in Ottawa's four school boards currently have active cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 22

Active student cases: 41

Active staff cases: 2

Active third-party* cases: 1

Resolved cases: 104 student cases, six staff cases

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 20 elementary, four intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 22

Active student cases: 30

Active staff cases: 1

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, one secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct. 22

Active student cases: 15

Active staff cases: 1

Resolved cases: 124

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 11

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: Six schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 22

Active cases*: 12

Resolved cases: 119

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 11

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.