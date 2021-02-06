Health officials in Sudbury have detected a new case of a variant of concern as the region is announcing its latest death caused by the virus.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts a second person has tested positive for the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7). This strain of the virus is said to be more transmissible than others.

The case in question was reported Feb. 5. There are still two possible cases that may also be a variant of concern, but testing has not yet been completed.

Sadly, health officials have also confirmed the region's 10th death to COVID-19. The person is said to have been a resident of Amberwood Suites retirement home.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," a news release by PHSD said. "Out of respect, no further details will be provided."

Seven residents of the retirement home have now lost their lives to COVID-19. An outbreak was first declared on Jan. 5. More than 30 people have tested positive altogether.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1.866.522.9200.