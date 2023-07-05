Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg

A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.

Manitoba Conservation confirmed the capture on Wednesday.

It comes one day after Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development confirmed an adult coyote was euthanized in the area.

“Our plan for those coyotes is to get DNA testing done on them and compare that with swabs that were taken from the wounds from the first attack and the clothing from the second attack,” said Staff Sgt. Graeme Smith with Manitoba Conservation. “And that will definitively tell us whether or not the responsible coyote was captured.”

The North Kildonan area of the city has seen two coyote attacks in the span of a week. The first happened on June 24 involving a nine-year-old child, while the second happened on June 30, when a four-year-old kid was attacked near Headmaster Row.

The nine-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, but suffered multiple injuries, while the four-year-old was taken to hospital, treated, and then released.

In addition to the DNA testing, Smith said a necropsy will be performed on the coyotes to determine if they are suffering from any health conditions, and will also analyze their stomach contents, which he says is important.

“What we're dealing with here are habituated coyotes,” he said. “And coyotes can become habituated just like any other wildlife, unintentionally or intentionally.”

Smith reminded residents to look after their garbage and pet food to ensure coyotes are not gaining access to it.

He added they believe there is an active coyote den in the area, so conservation officers will be increasing patrols.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick