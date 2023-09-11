Second coyote put down after attack in Cape Breton Highlands

For the second time in a few days, a coyote has been shot and killed inside the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Two separate incidents, that saw the animals behave aggressively towards people, prompted the decision.

"An RCMP officer actually encountered a coyote, witnessed these abnormal behaviours as well, just not showing fear to humans, and was able to dispatch that animal,” explained Jared Tomie, an acting resource conservation manager with Parks Canada.

However, Parks Canada isn't sure if the animal killed Sunday evening is the same one that bit a cyclist in the Green Cove area last Wednesday.

"For the next five days, we'll be continuing our patrols through the area in search for a coyote that may be exhibiting these behaviours,” said Tomie.

Michel Soucy is a photographer based out of Cheticamp, N.S. He witnessed a second incident on Friday, when he saw a coyote chase after cyclists, then motorcyclists, on MacKenzie Mountain.

That animal was later shot and killed by Parks Canada officers.

"I immediately leaned on the horn, and managed to scare off the coyote,” said Soucy said.

"I'd never seen this kind of behaviour, so it was surprising."

Like many others, Soucy was reminded of an awful incident in the area that made headlines around the world.

In October 2009, Toronto-area singer-songwriter Taylor Mitchell was killed by coyotes while hiking the Skyline Trail during an East Coast tour.

It's the only known fatal coyote attack ever confirmed in Canada.

"I always think about that, and because of that, even though I tend to shoot with a long lens, I never try to push the envelope”, said Soucy.

For now, several hiking trails in the Highlands remain closed, at least until Friday.

"We're asking people not to be walking roadside, basically between the area of where Mary Ann Falls Road is all the way up to Black Brook,” said Tomie.

While it’s not yet clear what may have caused these latest incidents, Parks Canada is asking anyone who witnesses abnormal coyote behaviour to contact them at 1-877-852-3100.