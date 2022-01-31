Second crash between car and train at same Northern Ont. railway crossing

For the second time this month, a car and train have collided at a railway crossing in Temiskaming Shores.

The most recent collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene at Whitewood Avenue where the driver, the only one in the vehicle at the time, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

"Further investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling westbound on Whitewood Avenue near Jaffray Street and a train was southbound when the two collided," police said.

"The vehicle was dragged a short distance before coming to a stop on a nearby sidewalk."

The road was closed for more than two hours.

Earlier this month, on New Year's Day, a 28-year-old Elk Lake woman was charged after a crash at the same railway crossing. She had been travelling east and the train in that incident was travelling north when the collision happened. She was charged with failing to stop at a railway crossing signal and driving while suspended. The woman was not injured in that crash.

No word on whether any charges will be laid in the Jan. 29 crash.

OPP Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News in an email the investigation is ongoing.

"I can say that the railway tracks at that location have all the proper lights and sounds when a train is approaching near there," Smith said.

"The Temiskaming OPP is reminding motorists that trains can come at any time. When approaching the railway crossing, slow down, and stop if the lights are flashing. Do not cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and the train has passed. Don't make a split-second decision that could cost you your life or someone else's. If walking, don't use the tracks as a path to get to your destination. You may not hear the train approaching, and by the time the operator sees you, they may not be able to slow down and stop in time", said OPP Insp. Joel Breault.