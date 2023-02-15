Second day of record breaking temperatures in Waterloo region
It’s is the hottest Feb. 15 in Waterloo region in at least a century.
At 8 a.m., Environment Canada recorded the temperature at Region of Waterloo International Airport as 10.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 10 C set on Feb. 15, 1954.
CTV News Kitchener’s weather data stretches back to 1914.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the mercury had risen to 10.8 C, with Environment Canada forecasting it will reach 14 C this afternoon. The weather agency says the warm temperatures will help create windy conditions with gusts up to 80 km per hour possible this evening.
It’s the second day of record breaking temperatures in the region. Yesterday’s high was 8.7 C, topping the previous Feb. 14 record of 8.4 C set in 1954.
Things are expected to cool of Thursday, with a high of 4 C expected.
