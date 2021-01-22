The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is reporting a second death linked to novel coronavirus in Renfrew County.

In the State of COVID-19 in Renfrew County and District statement, the health unit provided few details about the individual.

"Sadly, RCDHU is also confirming the second COVID-19 related death in RCD since the pandemic began."

There have been 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County in January. There were 103 cases of COVID-19 in December.

"After the holidays, we saw a rise in cases related to gatherings and lack of adherence to public health measures," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

"Since then, cases in RCD have remained relatively low, and we aim to keep trending downward."

A total of 290 of the 297 people in Renfrew County who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.