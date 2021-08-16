Second-degree murder charge laid after elderly man injured in assault on Canada Day dies
A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal assault of an elderly man in North York on Canada Day.
According to police, a man threatened and assaulted an 87-year-old man at a property near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 1 p.m. on July 1.
Investigators say an 80-year-old woman tried to intervene but “was threatened and then assaulted by the man.”
The victims and the man were known to one another, police added.
A suspect identified by police as 55-year-old Iourii Starostin was taken into custody in connection with the assault and charged with mischief, uttering threats, aggravated assault, assault, and failing to comply with probation.
However, police say that on Friday the 87-year-old injured in the assault died of his injuries.
Starostin is now facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
The charges have not been proven in court.
-
Heat and air quality warnings issued for southern, central Sask.Environment Canada issued a heat warning for southern and central Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s on Monday.
-
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.
-
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
-
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
-
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
-
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.
-
Pancake-lovers rejoice! London, Ont. on list for new IHOP restaurantFans of IHOP will be excited to hear a location is expected to open in London, Ont. in the next few years.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend casesB.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie Police search for bank robberA bank robbery took place near downtown Barrie Monday morning, according to police.