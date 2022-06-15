Second-degree murder charge laid in 2020 shooting death

One person has been charged in connection with a killing in southwest Edmonton in 2020.

Around 2:20 a.m. on July 17, 2020, police responded to a report of an assault at a party at a home near 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.

When they arrived, they found the body of Wael Osman, 19, of Ontario.

The Edmonton medical examiner found that Osman had been killed by a gunshot wound.

On June 14, 2022, Lam Bithou, 20, turned himself in to Edmonton police in connection with Osman’s death.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.