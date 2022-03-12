Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with death of Siksika woman

Alberta RCMP say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on the Siksika Nation last month.

Police say members of the Gleichen RCMP responded to a home on the reserve at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 27 for reports a woman was in medical distress.

Mounties who attended the call found the victim, since identified as Mardi Broad Scalplock, 33, dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation resulted in second-degree murder charges against Barry Junior Yellowfly, 41.

RCMP have not released any details about the nature of their relationship.

Yellowfly was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on March 24.