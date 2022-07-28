Second degree murder charge laid in death investigation
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
OPP have charged Koree Dockstater,31, with murder in connection to a death investigation at the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
On July 19, police responded to a sudden death investigation on Jubilee Road.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Shaniqua Henry of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
Police say the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
