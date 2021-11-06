Second-degree murder charge laid in death of 67-year-old woman found by grandson in Oshawa, Ont.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Oshawa, Ont. home by her grandson.

According to Durham police, emergency crews were called to the residence on Phillip Murray Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. They say a young child entered the home to find his grandmother, identified as Oshawa resident Ruth Humphries, deceased.

Humphries' death was deemed suspicious and following a post mortem examination police determined there was "significant trauma to the victim's body that was not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries."

On Saturday, investigators announced that a suspect identified as Ludmila Auclair of Oshawa has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police confirmed that the victim and suspect were known to each other, but were not considered family.

"This is an isolated incident and investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation," police said in a statement.