Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.
Alberta RCMP announced Saturday that 22-year-old John-Christopher Arrizza is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26.
Police say the death was connected to a fight inside a local bar, identified by CTV News as the Dancing Sasquatch.
The attack occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 5 sometime after both men had left the establishment.
Those who live and work in the community told reporters that both men were well known in the community.
Arrizza is expected to appear in Canmore provincial court on Aug. 10.
