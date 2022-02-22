Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide

Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of York Road and Watson Parkway North on Monday around 8 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress. Police said emergency crews tended to a 59-year-old man. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

A 40-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with second-degree. Police said the two men were known to each other.

“We’re not commenting on the relationship at this point,” said Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police Service. “The investigation is in the early stages. We do have a number of parties we need to speak to. For that reason we are not releasing too many details at this point.”

Police have notified next-of-kin and say there is no danger to the public.

"At this point we believe this is an isolated incident between the individuals who are known to each other," Tracey said. "There is no ongoing threat to public safety."

Afe Papapsie, who lives nearby, says several police cruisers swarmed his housing complex on Monday night.

“Cops were everywhere,” Papapsie said. “The guy was unconscious and badly cut up.”

Papapsie said his neighbour, who he called Jim, was injured/

“He was hit pretty hard on the head I would say,” he said.

People who live in the area were shaken up by the death.

“After hearing that, my heart just dropped,” said Jordan Dyche. “I’m sorry to hear that’s what hapepened.”

“Sad, just lost a neighbour,” Papapsie said. “He was always a character.”

Tracey said they're not releasing the name of the victim or accused at this time.

This is Guelph's first homicide of 2022.

The accused will appear in Guelph court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.