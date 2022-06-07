Second-degree murder charge laid in homicide NE of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
RCMP are investigating a homicide at the Kehewin Cree Nation.
Mounties were called to a home on the First Nation around 2:55 p.m. on June 2. They found the body of a man when they arrived.
The victim has been identified as Calub Finlay, 20, of Lloydminster.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Finlay’s death.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.
Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kehewin Cree Nation is about 243 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
