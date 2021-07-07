Second-degree murder charge laid in homicide of 22-year-old in Selkirk

Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a suspect with second-degree murder in the homicide of a 22-year-old woman in Selkirk, Man.

At 5 a.m. on July 4, Selkirk RCMP officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the city. When they got to the scene, the woman was already dead.

Mounties investigated the incident as a homicide.

On July 6, RCMP charged Landace Blair Urbanovitch, a 25-year-old from Selkirk, with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Urbanovitch was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Winnipeg.