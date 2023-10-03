Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre at 105A Avenue and 100 Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.
The victim, who has been identified as 39-year-old Keith Phillips, was taken to hospital, where he died.
An autopsy conducted on Tuesday found that Phillips died of a stab wound to the chest.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder in the death.
