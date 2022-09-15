Second-degree murder charge laid in Maskwacis death

One person has been charged after a suspicious death in Maskwacis earlier this month.

A body was found in a ditch on the Samson Cree Nation on Sept. 9.

The victim has since been identified as Jordie Buffalo-Crier, 22, of the Samson Cree Nation.

On Tuesday, Kieran Keith Lightning, 20, was arrested in Wetaskiwin.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder in Buffalo-Crier’s death.

He’s scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Sept. 29.

Samson Cree Nation is one of the four First Nations in Maskwacis.