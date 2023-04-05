Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
Police were called to a home in the area of 109 Avenue and 122 Street at around 8:30 p.m.
Officers found the body of a 27-year-old woman inside the home when they arrived.
An autopsy Wednesday found Lauren Jarvis died of asphyxia, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Ryan Farrell, 32, was charged with second-degree murder.
"Investigators have confirmed that Jarvis and Farrell resided at the same address in different suites but were not well acquainted," EPS said.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Fire crews battle blaze in New TecumsethEmergency services were kept busy battling a blaze at a home in New Tecumseth Wednesday evening.
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snowWinnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastorAlberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south EdmontonA man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.