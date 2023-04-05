Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death

A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the area of 109 Avenue and 122 Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the body of a 27-year-old woman inside the home when they arrived.

An autopsy Wednesday found Lauren Jarvis died of asphyxia, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Ryan Farrell, 32, was charged with second-degree murder.

"Investigators have confirmed that Jarvis and Farrell resided at the same address in different suites but were not well acquainted," EPS said.