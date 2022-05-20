Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths

A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.

Justin Bone is also facing a robbery charge in the beating death of auto-body shop worker Ban Phuc Hoang.

Police allege that Bone killed Hoang, 64, at roughly 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A Friday autopsy confirmed the death to be homicide by blunt force to his head and neck.

Tony Hai, owner of Albert's Autobody on 106 Avenue and 98 Street, told CTV News Edmonton that a surveillance system captured the unprovoked attack of Hoang, who was his employee for more than 30 years.

Bone was taken into custody near the scene after Hai said he and a private security guard followed him down the street and called police.

Hoang was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.

While police were investigating in the area, officers discovered a second scene at 105 Avenue and 98 Street. There, at an electronics business, another injured man was located and paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

An autopsy on that man, who police did not name but said was 61 years old, has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Bone was not known to either victim, and police said they were not searching for any more suspects.