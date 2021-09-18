High risk offender charged in Hinton double homicide of mother, toddler

RCMP laid charges in relation to a double homicide of a mother and her 16-month-old toddler in Hinton, Alta.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

Major is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report that a woman and her toddler were missing. Friday evening RCMP said in a release that the woman and her child were later found dead.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that Major is a convicted sexual offender. The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release in 2017 that it had “reasonable grounds” to believe he would commit “another sexual offence against a female, including children.”

Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as the woman and her child. Mounties add that no other connection between him and the victims has been uncovered and that no other suspects are being sought out.

Autopsies are taking place in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday, RCMP say in a press release.

“This tragic loss of life is incredibly difficult for all involved, especially the family of the victims,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a statement. “The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time and of respect for the wishes of the family, the names of the deceased will not be released by the RCMP.”

Hinton is located approximately 284 kilometres west of Edmonton and 81 kilometres northeast of Jasper, Alta.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.