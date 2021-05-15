Second-degree murder verdict passed in 2017 Calgary homicide

A jury has found Robert Cudney guilty of second degree murder in a 2017 Calgary homicide case.

The ruling came down on Saturday afternoon following just one day of deliberation.

Calgarian Adam Young went missing in November 2017. He was last spotted in the Beltline.

It took 13 months for charges to be laid against 41-year-old Cudney. When they were, a second man, Jeffrey Brady, was also arrested.

Young's body was never found, but police and RCMP conducted an extensive search of a rural property east of Aldersyde.

At the time, police called that search "a very complex, labour-intensive investigation."

One investigator confirmed that both Cudney and Brady were known to police and were friends of the victim.

Cudney's sentencing will take place on May 28.

Part of the jury presented a parole recommendation on Saturday, but the exact time Cudney must serve before becoming eligible is yet to be determined.

He will be behind bars for a minimum of 10 years.