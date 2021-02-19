New Brunswick RCMP say a second woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Feb. 11 crash on the Trans-Canada highway near Havelock, N.B.

Police say an 81-year-old Dieppe woman, who was a passenger in the car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer, died of her injuries on Valentine's Day, three days after the crash.

The driver of the car, an 80-year-old Dieppe woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on the Trans-Canada highway, near kilometer marker 396.

According to police, the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with a car attempting to change lanes.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, a 63-year-old Shediac Bridge man, suffered what police say are minor injuries from the crash. He was the only person in the tractor-trailer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.