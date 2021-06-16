Second dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changing in Manitoba Wednesday and Thursday

More people in Manitoba are now able to book their second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and the eligibility will change again on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Manitoba announced people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 14 are now able to book appointments at supersites or pop-up clinics for their second vaccine.

The province said this will change again at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, as people who received their first vaccine dose on or before May 18 will become eligible.

All Indigenous Manitobans 12 and older can book their second-dose appointment, along with people 12 and older with certain conditions, which are listed here.

People are asked to not book a vaccine appointment until they are eligible.

As of June 15, 1,077,421 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba.

All Manitobans 12 and older can also book a first-dose appointment.

Vaccine appointments for supersites and pop-up clinics can be booked online here or by calling 1-844-626-8222.