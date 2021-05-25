Second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph this week

Some Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents will be able to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca this week.

Last week, the province said people who received their first dose between March 10 and 19 would be eligible to book for a second dose this week. Health officials said they're working to use up doses before they expire at the end of the month.

WDG Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer said the area has enough to supply for the next week.

The interval between shots has been shortened from the recommended 12 weeks to 10 weeks. The province's top doctor said that interval is safe and provides strong protection against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Ontario paused first doses of the vaccine due to concerns of rare, potentially fatal blood clots.

Research shows the risk of blood clots is much lower in second doses of the vaccine.

There are around 45,000 doses expiring in about a week, and 10,000 more expiring next month. The province has more than 300,000 doses in stock.

Health officials are collecting and checking vaccines before sending them to where they're needed.

"Distributors went into over 1,400 pharmacies across the province to collect remaining doses of AstraZeneca. That's 31,000 in the pharmacy channel," said Justin Bates with the Ontario Pharmacy Association. "Now we're going through the second part of the process, which is quality assurance protocol. So, we look at all the doses and check temperature logs and make sure they haven't spoiled. The third part, which is going to start (Tuesday) is redistribution and reallocation."

Anyone who got their first dose of AstraZeneca after March 19 will be able to book their second appointment in the near future, according to the province.

With files from The Canadian Press