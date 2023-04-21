Second fire at commercial building in Ford City
Windsor firefighters responded to a second fire in a week at the same commercial building in the Ford City area.
Crews were called to the 1600 Block of Drouillard around 4:25 a.m. on Friday.
Firefighters got the blaze under control and crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul.
.@WindsorFire1 crews remain on the scene after a fire in the 1600-block of Drouillard Road. The fire was upgraded just before 4:30 this morning. #cklw @AM800News @mikelisa800 pic.twitter.com/XWrrRdu8x9— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) April 21, 2023
Windsor police are also on scene.
On April 14, firefighters were also called to the same building. Windsor police deemed it to be suspicious Damage to the building was estimated to be over $250,000.
The building has two commercial units, and one residential in back. All were believed to be vacant.
This is a developing story. More details coming.
