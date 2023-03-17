Second fire at Huntsville's Home Depot in as many months

Crews were called to a fire at the Home Depot in Huntsville for the second time in just over a month.

Fire crews from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department were called to the store late Thursday morning after smoke could be seen from the parking lot, said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

“It was visible coming through the ventilation system,” said Monahan.

Monahan said as firefighters worked to determine where the ignition source was, the building was evacuated.

A fire broke out in the paint section of Home Depot on February 5 at 8 p.m. after the store had closed for the day.

More than a month later, the store remains shuttered to the public as contractors continue work inside to finish the refurbishing.