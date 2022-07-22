Second fire on south Kitchener road in less than a month

A small garage fire on a road in the south end of Kitchener is the second fire in the area in less than a month.

Firefighters were called to the Donnewerth Drive scene around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kitchener Fire says the flames were contained to the garage and only items inside were damaged. The cost of the damage is under $2,000.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was a plugged in item overheating.

In late June, a townhouse fire on Donnewerth Drive left three families displaced.