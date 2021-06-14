Second highway fatality near Manitoulin in two days, 18-year-old killed

Tragic news in the Manitoulin Island area after police reported a second fatality over the weekend on Highway 6.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township, on the east part of the island, around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

"A pickup truck travelling southbound left the roadway which resulted in a rollover," Ontario Provincial Police said. "The driver of the vehicle, Aiden Joncas, 18 years old from Whitefish Lake First Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

This after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 6 north of the bridge in Espanola just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Manitoulin Island detachment received a call about someone walking on the road and when officers arrived, they located a body on the south lane of the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

#ManitoulinOPP is looking for witnesses to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on #Hwy6 north of Spanish River bridge on June 12/21 between12:49 am & 1:14 am - Saturday morning. PLEASE call OPP or Sudbury Crimestoppers with information.^8472 pic.twitter.com/xxqgbmLsKQ

In addition, #ManitoulinOPP request anyone who was in the surrounding area of the Spanish River bridge on Saturday June 12 between12:49am & 1:14am, that may have dashcam or video surveillance, to please call OPP or Sudbury #CrimeStoppers as police continue their investigation.^py pic.twitter.com/9CgPwLm4wk