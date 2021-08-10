Second London to Toronto bus service launches

Another commuter bus service is set to launch from London to Toronto Wednesday.

ONEXBUS will depart up to six times daily on weekdays from London to Toronto's Union Station, with an identical number of return trips. The service will operate limited runs on weekends.

It joins Megabus in offering daily service to and from the GTA.

Company spokesperson Harvey Tawatao says ONEXBUS, an acronym for Ontario Express Bus, is operated by several private coach lines.

The company hopes to be an affordable alternative to existing transportation services, including rail and air.

“For now, we are starting from London to Toronto $30, and it progressively goes down as you get closer to Toronto. Woodstock is $25, Kitchener is $25.”



Harvey Tawatao of ONEXBUS speaks in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

The key difference between the new service and Megabus is boarding points.

In London, Megabus only picks up passengers at the Flying J Truckstop on Highbury South.

But Tawatao says ONEXBUS will offer pickups - by request - at the former Superstore Mall on Wellington Road, in front of White Oaks Mall, near Victoria Hospital and downtown.

“Our first bus out is out at 5:30 out of the old Greyhound station on York.”

But the question remains: Is there enough market in London to support two commuter bus lines?

Megabus is already out-of-the-gate with a driver telling CTV News London weekend runs have been at or near capacity.



Jose Gonzalez speaks in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Jose Gonzalez, a first-time passenger on Megabus, says he’s thrilled two bus lines will be offering service.

As a student, he finds rail and air too expensive and felt stranded when Greyhound ceased operations in Ontario.

“I’m going to Ryerson for my university, so finding out about this service and that I can come and go at a much cheaper price is wonderful.”



Early passengers onboard a London to Toronto Megabus are seen about a half-hour prior to a 12:05 p.m. departure on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Adam Hogan, a business commuter from Toronto, is also thrilled with the option to get to London via two lines.

With round trips around $50, Hogan believes the services will be used, increasingly, by those who live in one city and work in another, even after the pandemic ends.

“It’s easy. I mean you get a bunch of work done when you are on the bus. Much easier to do this than drive, because you actually don’t waste time. You can actually be productive.”

More information, including schedules and prices, for each new bus service are available at https://www.onexbus.com and https://ca.megabus.com.