Second man arrested in frying pan attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Criminal Bureau announced Harshdeep Binner, 24, of Brampton, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested last week.

Binner and a second man, Riyasat Singh, are accused of assaulting Hajtamiri, hitting her in the head with a frying pan, in December 2021.

Police say the incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen, and the suspects fled the scene in an allegedly stolen vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Hajtamiri was taken to the hospital, requiring nearly 40 stitches.

Police issued a warrant for their arrest in April. Singh, 23, of Brampton, was taken into custody a short time later.

Both men are charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief over $5,000.

ABDUCTION

On Jan. 12, weeks after the alleged assault in Richmond Hill, police say Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home where family say she had been in hiding.

The woman's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, 35, was later charged with kidnapping, which provincial police confirm is related to Hajtamiri's disappearance. He is also charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping linked to the attack on Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill.

Lilo, Binner, and Singh remain in police custody.

Hajtamiri's whereabouts remain unknown as police continue to investigate.

The allegations against Lilo, Binner, and Singh have not been tested in court.