Second man charged in last month's fatal shooting in southeast Calgary

A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in southeast Calgary in late March, police say.

Martin Wallace Yuen, 51, of Calgary, is facing one count of manslaughter in connection with the murder of Jesse George on March 27.

Officials say a warrant for Yuen's arrest was issued after investigators reviewed additional evidence connected to the incident.

With the help of several units, including the tactical team, Yuen was arrested without incident at a home near the scene of the shooting.

The charge comes several days after another man, John Tabler, was charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E. at just before 10 p.m. on March 27 for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s in medical distress. He later died at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Jesse Shaye Troy George, 30, of Calgary.

Officials say George was known to both suspects and his death was the result of a personal dispute.

Officials say the latest charges exemplify the nature of police work when it comes to any investigation.

"Our investigations do not stop once a suspect is charged," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a release.

"In each case, we continue to review the evidence and if it is believed anyone else was involved in the commission of the homicide, no matter how small their involvement is, we will lay additional charges."

Yuen is expected to appear in court on May 6.